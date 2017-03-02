IL AG Lisa Madigan to Investigate Some Online Job Sites

Lots of people use online job search sites to find work… but if you’re in your 50s or above, some of those sites may be keeping you out of the employment pool.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has started an investigation into six sites… including Monster, CareerBuilder, and Indeed.

Madigan says those sites don’t allow job seekers to input education or work experience from before 1980… effectively excluding workers who are 52 or older from submitting complete resume information.

She says that could be a violation of state anti-discrimination laws.