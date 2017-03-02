HHGregg To Close 88 Stores Nationwide, Springfield Location Included

Another Springfield retailer is going out of business.

The electronics chain HH Gregg is closing up to 40-percent of its stores around the country, including the store it opened just a couple of years ago at White Oaks Mall. The Springfield location is one of six Illinois locations that will be closed. HH Gregg says the closures target locations that are unprofitable.

The company says it will sell its remaining inventory over the next few weeks, with the closure expected by mid-April.

Source: State Journal-Register | Photo: HHGregg / Official Website