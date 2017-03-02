Congressman Rodney Davis Helping with Student Debt

Your employer could be able to give you some tax-free help with your student loans… if a proposal from Republican Congressman Rodney Davis becomes law.

Davis is teaming up with California Democrat Scott Peters on a proposal to allow private employers to create accounts where they can put up to $5,250 annually, before taxes, that can be used to pay down an employee’s student loan debt.

Davis says it would be a win for workers… and for employers who can use it as an incentive to attract bright young employees.