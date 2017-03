Despite the devastation from tornadoes that struck several Illinois communities Tuesday, Governor Bruce Rauner says it could have been worse.

Rauner says early warnings kept the death toll from going even higher.

One person died in LaSalle County, where dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Another person died in a twister that struck Wayne County… near the Illinois-Indiana border.

Rauner says the state will help affected communities rebuild and recover.