Springfield Police Officer Arrested In Domestic Disturbance Call

A Monday evening domestic disturbance investigation has resulted in the Tuesday arrest of a Springfield police officer on charges of official misconduct and battery.

Officer Samuel Rosario was responding to that disturbance call and allegedly became involved in a physical confrontation with an unidentified 19-year-old male who was not involved in the original incident. The confrontation was captured on Rosario’s body camera and one worn by another responding officer. Official misconduct is a felony charge carrying penalties ranging from probation to up to five years in prison and the battery charge is a misdemeanor.

Rosario will make his next court appearance on March 16th.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock