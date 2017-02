Depending on the final high temperatures across the state on Tuesday, we could set a record for the warmest February in state history this year.



State climatologist Jim Angel tells the State Journal-Register that the unseasonably warm weather has raised concerns for fruit trees and other crops, if a cold snap hits before Spring arrives for good. Illinois has averaged 40 degrees this month… more than ten degrees above normal.



The previous record was set in 1998.



