Rauner Administration Launches New State Job Application Website

If you’ve ever thought about working for the State of Illinois, Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration has just made the application process easier.

Dennis Murashko, General Counsel to the Governor, says in a press release that the creation of the new website – statejobs.illinois.gov – is part of the administration’s preparation for a possible strike by AFSCME members.

The new site is being described as a way to streamline the application process by allowing job seekers to provide basic information about the location and type of work they are interested in.

Murashko reiterates that the Governor’s Office hopes that AFSCME leaders do not choose to call for a strike, but that the administration “must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect.”