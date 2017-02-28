Police Investigate Another Robbery, Searching For Suspects

Springfield police are investigating another robbery of a business in the city.

Police say two suspects entered the Dollar General on West Jefferson Monday night a little before 10:00PM displaying a handgun and demanding cash.

The suspect with a weapon is described as a light-skinned black or possibly white male, about 5’6, thin, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a bandana over his face. The second suspect is a dark-skinned black male, approximately 5’3, thin, and was dressed in all black, with a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Springfield police or Crimestoppers.

