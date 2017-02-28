New Jobs Website Revealed In Wake Of Possible AFSCME Strike

As the state’s largest employees union considers a possible strike, Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration has taken steps to make the process of applying for state jobs easier.

Dennis Murashko, General Counsel to the Governor, says the website unveiled Tuesday – statejobs.illinois.gov – is part of the administration’s preparation for a possible strike by AFSCME.

Murashko reiterates that the Governor’s Office hopes union leaders don’t choose to call for a strike, but that the administration “must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock