Chatham Names Tepen As New High School Principal

The Ball-Chatham School District has found its new principal for Glenwood High School.



Russell Tepen will take over for the retiring Jim Lee on July 1st. Tepen comes to Chatham from the Alton School District, where he is currently the assistant principal for that district’s middle school. Tepen tells the State Journal-Register that he was attracted to Glenwood in part due to the district’s reputation for academics, its fine arts program, and community support.



He’ll be paid a base salary of $110,000 a year.

Photo Credit: Mid-West Family Broadcasting

