Billy Corgan thought about killing himself

Smashing Pumpkins were on the rise after the release of their 1991 debut Gish, but frontman Billy Corgan couldn’t share in the optimism. In a new interview, he revealed that he had contemplated suicide over its relative lack of success, and also how coming out of that depression resulted in one of his biggest hits, writes Diffuser.fm

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com