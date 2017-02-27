Wendy’s Plan To Add 1000 Self-Ordering Kiosks To Various Locations By Year’s End

Wendy’s is taking the lead on the technical revolution by announcing plans to install 1000 self-ordering kiosks in various locations across the country.

The company has already tested the products in Wendy’s locations in central Ohio. The idea is to appeal to the younger generation while reducing labor costs and increasing production.

The kiosks will begin appearing the stores with the highest volume and, for now, customers will be able to order at both the counter and at a kiosk. A typical store would get 3 kiosks for $15,000 which is less than paying one employee minimum wage ($7.25) for 40 hours a week at 52 weeks ($15,080).

Darren Tristano, VP of a food-service research and consulting firm called Technomic, predicts that mobile ordering and paying via smartphone will one day take over cash registers and self-ordering kiosks.

