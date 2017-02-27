Special Screening of Original ‘Rocky Horror’ With Star Barry Bostwick Set for Wizard World St. Louis

See the movie on the big screen with one of its stars for a night you’ll never forget!

Wizard World (OTCBB: WIZD) presents a screening of the 1975, Twentieth Century Fox classic musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show during Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, Saturday, April 8. Barry Bostwick, who starred as “Brad Majors” in the cult favorite, will host the event, along with the local shadow cast group “Samurai Electricians,” beginning at 7 p.m. on the main show floor at America’s Center, site of Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis that weekend.

Wizard World, the leading producer of pop culture events nationwide, is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry. Tickets are available in advance for $15 at www.wizardworld.com.

“Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in St. Louis,” said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. “It exemplifies the additional emphasis we are placing on programming and extra activities at our shows to enhance the entertainment value for attendees throughout the weekend.”

“We are looking forward to bringing the original Rocky Horror Picture Show to Wizard World Comic Con,” said Lou Adler, executive producer of the film. “It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both.”

“’It’s just a party, Janet!’ Come and join me for a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the full Shadow Cast experience,” added Bostwick.

In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.

The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection of Larry Viezel, noted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will feature Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, “Gene Simmons Family Jewels”), Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Lost”), Jennifer Carpenter, Christian Camargo and James Remar (“Dexter”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz of “The Monkees”), Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of “Batman: The Animated Series,” Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) and Bostwick among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, April 7-9. The event marks Wizard World’s fifth annual show in St. Louis and the fourth on its 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.

St. Louis will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.