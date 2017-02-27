Cameras Coming To Sangamon County Courtroom This Week

Cameras are in the courtroom for the first time in Sangamon County this week, as a former prosecutor faces trial for a second time, in the murder of his wife.

Pre-trial discussions between Judge Bob Harwick and attorneys representing Curtis Lovelace and the prosecution are being held today and jury selection will start tomorrow. Lovelace was arrested in 2014 and charged in the death of his first wife, Cory, in 2006.

A first attempt at prosecuting Curtis Lovelace ended in a hung jury in Quincy and a change of venue was granted for the second trial.

