Madigan Sets Up Panel To Look At School Funding Reform

Weeks after a committee formed by Governor Bruce Rauner to study school funding reform in Illinois released its findings, but failed to produce a bill for consideration, House Speaker Mike Madigan has set up a new group to tackle the issue.

Madigan says the panel, so far made up of a dozen members – all Democrats picked by Madigan – will address questions left by the group. The Speaker says the group failed to address the overreliance on property taxes as a source for school funding under the current formula.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Jim Durkin tells the Associated Press that the Republicans have not been contacted about the new committee so far.

