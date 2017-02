Authorities in Logan County are investigating the death of a farmer while feeding his livestock this week.

41-year-old Charles McLaughlin was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after being found by family members on a farm feed-lot.

Logan County Coroner Bob Edwards tells News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY that results are still pending, but initial indications are pointing toward a sudden cardiac arrest from natural causes and that no foul play is suspected.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock