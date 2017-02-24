J.C. Penney To Close Stores Nationwide, Springfield Closure Unknown

Another major retail chain has announced the closure of stores nationwide with a potential impact here in Springfield.

J.C. Penney said Friday that the company will close between 130 and 140 stores over the next few months as it tries to maintain profitability in the online shopping era. The company will announce which stores will be closed sometime in March. The Dirksen Parkway location has been open since 1971 after relocating from its downtown location.

Management at the Springfield store was not able to comment as to the number of employees that would be affected by a potential closure.

Photo Credit: JC Penney / Official Website