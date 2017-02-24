ISBE: More Students Taking AP Tests, Performing Well On Exams

As legislators work to find an agreement on school funding reform in Illinois, the State Board of Education is reporting good news for high school students on key tests that can lead to college credits.

The ISBE says the results for the Class of 2016 shows not only more students taking at least one AP exam but a higher percentage of students in the state are performing well on those tests. Board spokesperson Jackie Matthews says more than 50,000 students took at least one AP test last year and better than two out of three of those students scored well enough to receive at least some college credit.

ISBE says it will continue to work with school districts to get more minority and low-income students to take AP tests.

Photo Credit: Illinois State Board of Education / Official Website