IMA: State Lost Almost 11K Manufacturing Jobs Last Year [AUDIO]

As manufacturing grows in neighboring states, the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association is sounding the alarm about the continuing decline in jobs here.

Greg Baise of the IMA says Illinois not only lost just under 11,000 manufacturing jobs last year… but more than 304,000 such jobs since 2000.

Baise tells News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY’s Bishop On Air that the Manufacturer’s Association agrees with parts of Governor Bruce Rauner’s “Turnaround Agenda”, calling for meaningful workers comp reform, tax reform, an overhaul of property taxes, and strengthening the state’s education and workforce development system as part of the group’s legislative agenda this year.

Listen to the interview below.

Photo Credit: Greg Bishop / Mid-West Family Broadcasting