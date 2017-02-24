Bill Looks To Make Obama Birthdate A Holiday In Illinois

He’s only been out of the White House for a little over a month, but possible future accolades from the State of Illinois continue to pour in for former President Barack Obama.

A bill in the works in the House would make Obama’s birthday, August 4th, a holiday, which would be the 13th in a calendar year for state workers. Governor Bruce Rauner says he supports the idea of recognizing Obama’s birthday and his importance to Illinois but doesn’t think it should be a formal holiday “forced time off” for state workers.

Another potential bill would designate part of I-55 as the “Barack Obama Expressway”.

