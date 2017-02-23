Seether Announce ‘Poison the Parish’ Album

With plenty of highly anticipated rock albums on the horizon, fans can add Seether to the list as they’ve just announced all the details of their seventh full length effort, Poison the Parish. But wait, there’s more! The band has also issued a music video for the album’s first single, “Let You Down”

Watch the video on LoudWire.com.

Read More: Seether Unveil New Album Details, ‘Let You Down’ Video | http://loudwire.com/seether-poison-the-parish-album-let-you-down-music-video/?trackback=tsmclip

Editorial credit: TDC Photography / Shutterstock.com