Rauner: AFSCME Strike Is Attack On Taxpayers

Governor Bruce Rauner’s office has responded to the authorization of a possible strike by AFSCME’s members.



Dennis Murashko, General Counsel to the Governor, says the vote to authorize a strike is an attack on the state’s taxpayers and all who rely on services provided by AFSCME members… and blames the vote on “AFSCME leadership’s ongoing misinformation campaign” about the administration’s proposal.



The Governor’s Office says that, if the union chooses to strike, it will use “every resource to ensure services continue to be available.