Springfield City Council Approves Budget

It was a tiring and, at times, contentious process, but the city of Springfield now has something that the State of Illinois does not – a budget.

With several last minute amendments, Mayor Jim Langfelder and the City Council reached an agreement on an FY18 budget at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The plan, a mix of Langfelder’s original proposal and ideas brought forward by aldermen, calls for $3.4M to be spent from the city’s cash reserves and only approves the 1% hotel/motel tax that was passed several weeks ago.

CWLP’s budget was left untouched and there will be a three-month lag in hiring. Ward 7 alderman Joe McMenamin and Ward 8’s Kris Theilen cast the only “No” votes against the budget.

Springfield’s new fiscal year begins a week from today.