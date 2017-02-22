Police Seek Information In Another Shooting In Springfield

Springfield police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence in the city.



Officers responded to St. John’s Hospital shortly before 4:00AM Wednesday on reports of a man who had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The unidentified male victim told police he was sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of Paul Street when an unknown person fired several shots, one of which hit him in the left arm, but couldn’t provide any additional information.



He was treated and later released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Springfield Police or Crimestoppers.

Photo Credit: Mid-West Family Broadcasting

