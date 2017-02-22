PCCC Name Change Coming Soon

The Prairie Capital Convention Center is a step closer to having a new name.

The Bank of Springfield purchased the naming rights to the downtown facility last July, but the name change to “Bank of Springfield Center” was contingent upon the vote of the board that manages the facility. That vote approving the $1.5M deal finally came on Tuesday.

The State Journal-Register reports that the official name change is dependent on a city zoning variance that could still take up to two months to be approved.

Photo Credit: Mid-West Family Broadcasting