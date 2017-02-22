Officials Look For Community Help On District’s Future

You’ll have more chances to join the conversation about the future of Springfield’s public schools this week.



The second and third of a series of public meetings about the district’s long-range facilities plan will be tonight and tomorrow night. The meetings will help district officials determine the scope of the plan, as well as how much it will cost to make it happen.



Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:00PM at Lanphier and another meeting will be held tomorrow night, also at 6:00PM, at Southeast.

