District 186 Bumps Up Substitute Teacher Pay

After reaching a deal with teachers earlier this month, District 186 has announced pay increases for several other groups of employees.



District officials revealed agreements with principals, support staff, Central Office staff, and non-union employees at this week’s school board meeting. Those employees will receive raises totaling just under $296,000. Daily pay for substitute teachers will also climb slightly, from $98 to $100 per day.



Superintendent Jennifer Gill says the District budget will remain balanced even with the pay increases.

