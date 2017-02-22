Corey Taylor Announces Release Date of Upcoming Book

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has given us the cover artwork and release date of his next book.

“America 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside The Greatest Country In The World” will hit retailers on August 15th. When discussing what the book is about, Taylor said:

[the book is] going to deal with everything from politics to social commentary. It’s going to piss off a lot of people in my country, but everyone else will love it.

Taylor’s last book, “You’re Making Me Hate You: A Cantankerous Look At The Common Misconception That Humans Have Any Common Sense Left” was released in 2015.

Stone Sour’s new album ‘Hydrograd’ is expected to hit this summer.

[Blabbermouth] [Facebook: Corey Taylor]