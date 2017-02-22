Corey Taylor Announces Release Date of Upcoming Book

Kaytie | February 22, 2017 |
Corey Taylor Facebook
Corey Taylor Facebook
Corey Taylor Facebook

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has given us the cover artwork and release date of his next book.

“America 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside The Greatest Country In The World” will hit retailers on August 15th. When discussing what the book is about, Taylor said:

 [the book is] going to deal with everything from politics to social commentary. It’s going to piss off a lot of people in my country, but everyone else will love it.

Taylor’s last book, “You’re Making Me Hate You: A Cantankerous Look At The Common Misconception That Humans Have Any Common Sense Left” was released in 2015.

Stone Sour’s new album ‘Hydrograd’ is expected to hit this summer.

[Blabbermouth] [Facebook: Corey Taylor]

Tags: , , ,