AFSCME Strike Decision To Be Determined Thursday

Approximately 28,000 state employees will find out Thursday if they have voted to strike, as the battle between Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration and AFSCME continues on.



Emails to AFSCME members from union Deputy Director Mike Newman, obtained by News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY, tell those members who are eligible to strike that the strike authorization vote ballots are being counted and the results will be announced Thursday.



A “yes” result does not guarantee that AFSCME members will strike… only that the union’s leadership may call for that action in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: AFSCME / Official Website

