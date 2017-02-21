Police Investigate Northside Gas Station Robbery

Springfield police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dirksen Parkway gas station Monday night.

Police say a white male entered the Freedom Oil at 3975 North Dirksen shortly after 9:30PM Monday and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk complied with the demand and the suspect, armed with a machete, fled. The suspect is described as a while male, approximately 6’0 tall, and was wearing an orange hoodie with a green bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Springfield police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo Credit: Mid-West Family Broadcasting