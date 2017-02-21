Five Finger Death Punch Announced For Illinois State Fair

You’ve been demanding they come to Springfield and it’s going to happen at this year’s Illinois State Fair!

Mark Saturday, August 19 as “busy” on your phone’s calendar as Five Finger Death Punch will take the state at the Grand Stand at the Illinois State Fair.

Tickets are priced at

Tier 3: $17

Tier 2: $22

Tier 1: $27

Track: $27

VIP: $39

Additional shows announced for the State Fair are Chase Rice (August 11), Alabama w/ Neal McCoy (August 16), Jason Derulo (August 17), and John Mellencamp (August 20). More shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.