Alderman: Time Running Out To Pass Springfield Budget [AUDIO]

The clock is ticking for Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and the City Council to agree upon a budget.



The city’s fiscal year ends next Tuesday and, so far, Langfelder and the aldermen appear to be far apart on a budget deal. Ward 7 Alderman Joe McMenamin says the state budget situation hasn’t helped things on the local level, but believes the Mayor took the aldermen by surprise and has “overreached” with what he calls “unexpected and aggressive” increases in revenue.

Listen to Alderman Joe McMenamin’s full interview with Bishop On Air below.

Photo Credit: Mid-West Family Broadcasting

