AFSCME Strike Decision Expected This Week

We should know later this week whether AFSCME members have given the green light for a strike.

The union wrapped up its strike authorization vote Sunday… after more than three weeks of collecting ballots from around the state. The vote is now being tabulated and the results should be announced in a few days.

Authorizing a strike doesn’t guarantee that one will take place, but it does give union leadership that option in the ongoing fight between state workers and the Rauner administration.

Photo Credit: AFSCME / Official Website

