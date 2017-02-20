Soundgarden Release Remastered ‘Flower’ [VIDEO]

The track will appear on the upcoming reissue of Ultramega OK set for release on March 10.

Ultramega OK Track Listing:

1. Flower

2. All Your Lies

3. 665

4. Beyond The Wheel

5. 667

6. Mood For Trouble

7. Circle Of Power

8. He Didn’t

9. Smokestack Lightning

10. Nazi Driver

11. Head Injury

12. Incessant Mace

13. One Minute Of Silence

14. Head Injury (Early Version)

15. Beyond The Wheel (Early Version)

16. Incessant Mace (Short) [Early Version]

17. He Didn’t (Early Version)

18. All Your Lies (Early Version)

19. Incessant Mace (Long) [Early Version]

[Blabbermouth]