Soundgarden Release Remastered ‘Flower’ [VIDEO]

The track will appear on the upcoming reissue of Ultramega OK set for release on March 10.
Ultramega OK Track Listing:
1. Flower
2. All Your Lies
3. 665
4. Beyond The Wheel
5. 667
6. Mood For Trouble
7. Circle Of Power
8. He Didn’t
9. Smokestack Lightning
10. Nazi Driver
11. Head Injury
12. Incessant Mace
13. One Minute Of Silence
14. Head Injury (Early Version)
15. Beyond The Wheel (Early Version)
16. Incessant Mace (Short) [Early Version]
17. He Didn’t (Early Version)
18. All Your Lies (Early Version)
19. Incessant Mace (Long) [Early Version]