On the day that her father would’ve turned 50 years-old, Frances Bean Cobain posted an extremely personal and emotional note on her Instagram.

The daughter of the late Nirvana singer was only 18 months-old when her father committed suicide in 1994, and is currently embattled in a legal fight with her estranged husband over the acoustic guitar used by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

