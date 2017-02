A 14-year-old has been arrested for what was described as a violent threat left on a bathroom wall at Chatham Glenwood High School.

The threat led to a soft lockdown at Glenwood on February 8th. Authorities searched the school but determined the threat was unfounded. It’s unclear if the incident was connected to a separate threat found in a Glenwood restroom the next day.

The unnamed teen is facing two felony counts and has been released to parental custody pending a court hearing.