Moody Blues Announce ‘Days of Future Passed’ 50th Anniversary Tour

The Moody Blues will spend this summer on the road, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough Days of Future Passed LP with shows serving up a set filled with the band’s greatest hits followed by complete performances of the album, reports UltimateClassicRock.com

“Little did we know when we made Days of Future Passed that it would eventually change our lives,” recalled frontman Justin Hayward.

