Linkin’ Park Release New Song And Album Details; Many Fans Are Not Happy [VIDEO]

Linkin’ Park have released a brand new song called ‘Heavy’ featuring Pop artist Kiiara.

Linkin’ Park announced their 7th studio album ‘One More Light’ will be released on May 19th. They also shared the song ‘Heavy’ which Mike Shinoda told Billboard Magazine, is the core sound of this album.

One of the reasons why we chose “Heavy” as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album. This wasn’t a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work.

When asked what the band would be doing in support of the new album, Shinoda responded

We’re already confirmed for a bunch of festivals in Latin America, Europe and Asia. We’ll be doing other performances, some TV stuff, and we might have room in the schedule for one more big tour. As usual, all that stuff gets announced on our social media.

While the band is excited about the new album, many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment. Some say they like the song but its not rock with others saying its a horrible song. However some fans have defended the band saying that its just another layer of an ever-evolving band. What do you think?

[Billboard]