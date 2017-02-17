Iconic Sight May Return to Lincoln

It was an iconic sight along the classic Route 66…and it could be making a comeback. The Logan County Tourism Bureau is hoping to raise between 60- and 70-thousand dollars to restore the old Tropics sign and put it back up at its former location in Lincoln.

The neon sign was a highly visible landmark welcoming travelers to the popular restaurant over the years.

After the restaurant closed, the owners donated the sign to the city.

If all goes according to plan, the sign could go back up next year at that site… which will soon be home to a new McDonald’s restaurant in Lincoln.