Former U.S. House Minority Leader Michel, Dead at 93

He was a fixture in Central Illinois politics for decades. Former U.S. House minority leader Bob Michel has died of pneumonia at a hospital in Virginia.

Michel was a Peoria Republican who was first elected to the U.S. House in 1957… and served as House Minority Leader for seven terms from 1981-1995. He retired just before the big GOP gains in 1994 that could have put him in the position to be Speaker.

Michel said he decided to leave Congress in part because of what he viewed as an increasingly bitter, partisan tone on Capitol Hill. Bob Michel was 93.