Facebook Post Gets Henry County Board Member in Hot Water

In northwest Illinois, a Henry County board member is in a lot of hot water for his Facebook posts. Jacob Waller had entered himself and his girlfriend in a “Cutest Couple” contest on a local radio station… but became angry when a lesbian couple took the lead.

He posted, “Help us beat the big fat lesbians that are beating us now”… then followed it with another angry rant that included hashtags like “go be gay to yourself” and “couples make children.”

Waller has now apologized, but some people are calling for him to be removed from the county board.