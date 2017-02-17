Evanescence had initially planned to release their vinyl box set, The Ultimate Collection, back in December, but it got pushed to a release today (Feb. 17). But with the new release date, Evanescence are helping to promote the release by unleashing another track from the collection meant to entice fans, writes LoudWire.com

Read More: Evanescence Unearth Early Demo Track ‘Even in Death’ | http://loudwire.com/evanescence-early-demo-track-even-in-death/?trackback=tsmclip

Evanescence Unearth Early Demo Track ‘Even in Death’ Via loudwire.com Get a listen to the haunting early Evanescence demo track ‘Even in Death.’ Continue reading…

Editorial credit: photohazard / Shutterstock, Inc.