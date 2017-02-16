Metallica With Lady Gaga Grammy Performance With Working Mics [VIDEO]

There weren’t any technical issues on the web stream of Metallica and Lady Gaga at the Grammy’s. Oh… and the presale link and code to get your tickets to the June 4th show today… they’re in here. You have until 10PM.

Despite the issues, and Hetfield’s obvious frustration, the band said that Gaga feels almost like a 5th member and she is welcome to perform with them any time.

Tickets for Metallica and Volbeat at Busch Stadium June 4th go on sale tomorrow morning at 10AM to the general public.

We’ve got a special presale happening. Just follow the link and use the code:

METALLICA PRESALE

CODE: WWIREDQLZ