Linkin Park Announce Facebook Live Event Today

It’s a big day for Linkin Park. The band has been in the studio for months working on a new album and today we get the first taste of new music from their forthcoming disc, One More Light, which we now know is due May 19. The group just debuted the new song “Heavy” via a Los Angeles radio station KROQ, and that’s just the beginning of what’s to come today, writes LoudWire.com.

Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock, Inc.