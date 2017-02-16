Latest Springfield Shooting Leads to Two Arrests

The latest shooting in Springfield has led to the arrest of two people on various charges. It began with a report of a home invasion on Patton Street.

During that altercation, a man was shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. When police arrived, they learned that a resident of the home had shot the victim. Police obtained a search warrant and found a semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine and cannabis. Police arrested the occupant, 35-year-old John Dougherty, on drug and weapons charges.

A woman who also lives at the home, 30-year-old Brandi Pehlman, was taken into custody on drug charges.