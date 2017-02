If a “grand bargain” does not come together in the Illinois Senate, Governor Bruce Rauner’s proposed budget will have a $7 billion hole in it.

That’s according to Rauner’s budget director, Scott Harry, who insists the governor’s budget is balanced… if the grand bargain comes together and lawmakers adopt some of the “structural changes” that Rauner has been demanding, and the legislature has been resisting.

The budget also does not account for the state’s $10 billion backlog of unpaid bills

Save