Reaction to the governor’s speech is falling along predictable party lines.

Republican Representative Avery Bourne notes that Rauner wants to put more money into MAP grants for college students and to beef up state police patrols.

She says the governor’s ideas will put the state on a path of economic growth now and in the future.

But Democratic lawmakers accuse Rauner of a “race to the bottom” that would lead to lower wages and benefits for middle-class workers across the state.