Mustaine playing air guitar along to “Master Of Puppets”

When MEGADETH was honored with its first-ever Grammy Sunday night (February 12), the band’s walk up to the stage was inexplicably accompanied by the sound of the house ensemble playing the song “Master Of Puppets” from MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine’s former band METALLICA, writes BlabberMouth.net

Mustaine didn’t seem to mind the mishap last night, playing air guitar along to “Master Of Puppets” as he took to the stage to he accept recognition in the “Best Metal Performance” category for MEGADETH‘s “Dystopia”, continued BlabberMouth.net

BlabberMouth.net has the full story at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/megadeth-dave-mustaine-reponds-to-master-of-puppets-grammy-mishap/#vgXzi01FvPJGYupK.99