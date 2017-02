Governor Bruce Rauner says he will share his thoughts about the Illinois Senate’s bipartisan “grand bargain” when he delivers his budget address Wednesday.

Rauner says he’s been trying to stay out of the negotiations… but lawmakers on both sides have asked him to weigh in.

On a Facebook Live chat, the governor says special interests at both extremes of the political spectrum have tried to kill the deal, but he says he is a fan of “centrist” compromise.