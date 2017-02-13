Hetfield Throws Guitar after Metallica/Gaga Mashup

Check out the Metallica & Gaga mashup at the Grammy’s this past weekend, LoudWire.com has the whole video on the their site!

Metallica and Lady Gaga took the stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards to rock a fiery performance of “Moth Into Flame.” Once the Grammys decided to turn James Hetfield’s mic on, the performance was pretty cool, though Hetfield seemed furious at its conclusion writes LoudWire.com

